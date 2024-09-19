Tee Higgins will return to practice on Thursday

There is some positive news on the injury front with the Bengals.

Head coach Zac Taylor said on Thursday that Tee Higgins will practice on Thursday. It’s the first time Higgins will participate in a session since Thursday of Week 1, when his hamstring issue popped up.

Taylor said the team will “see where it goes” after Higgins gets back on the field. He added there’s nothing special he wants to see from Higgins before the receiver plays, they just want to “make sure he’s healthy.”

But getting Higgins in games should provide a significant boost for Cincinnati’s offense.

“Tee is — just as simple as he’s a top player in this league,” Taylor said. “So, that makes every personnel grouping better when he’s in there. So, him and Ja’Marr, obviously two guys that draw a lot of attention singularly. So when you have them on the field together, it’s certainly good assets to have.”

Higgins missed five games due to injury last year, finishing with 42 catches for 656 yards with five touchdowns.

Additionally, Taylor said defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and defensive tackle BJ Hill are day-to-day, but aren’t slated to practice on Thursday.

However, defensive tackle Kris Jenkins (thumb) will return to the field for practice.

Cincinnati’s first injury report of the week will be released later on Thursday.