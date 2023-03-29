 Skip navigation
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals "in better shape" than Round 1
Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Tee Higgins will wear No. 5 jersey

  
Published March 29, 2023 06:37 AM
Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is changing jersey numbers this season.

The Bengals announced today that Higgins will wear No. 5 going forward.

Higgins, who wore No. 5 at Clemson, has worn No. 85 for the Bengals since they drafted him in 2020. When he entered the league, wide receivers couldn’t wear single-digit jersey numbers, but the NFL has since loosened the jersey number rules.

Players who change jersey numbers have to buy up the jerseys that are already for sale in stores, but if players declare their intention to change jerseys a year in advance they don’t have to pay, which may be why Higgins is just now deciding to change to No. 5.