Tee Martin: Lamar Jackson is ready to play his first game

Lamar Jackson didn’t play in the preseason, and he missed some practice time recently with a sore foot. Jackson practiced on Monday, though, and quarterbacks coach Tee Martin said Jackson is, without question, ready for the season opener.

“About two weeks ago, I just got the sense he was ready to play the first game,” Martin said, via Clifton Brown of the team website. “The way he came out for pre-practice, the way he was working in individual, I was like, ‘This is mid-season Lamar.’

“At that moment for me, it’s about keeping him sharp in the meetings, keeping him interested in the meetings, when he knows he’s not going to play in the preseason. I have to do some magic tricks sometimes in meetings to keep his attention. But he supports the guys. He’s always watching every snap of the preseason games when he doesn’t really have to.”

Jackson is entering his eighth season but is only 28 with two MVP awards and looking to get even better.

“It’s about maturity and the progression of his career,” Martin said. “He’s a point where he’s seen a lot. He’s experienced a lot.

“He started training camp that way speaking with the team, in a private meeting where he spoke from his heart. And he’s been leading that way every day. . . . He has upped his game in a lot of areas. I’m really proud of that maturation. I give him all the credit. He is growing at his own pace, and it’s beautiful to see.”