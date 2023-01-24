Teenager pleads guilty to shooting Brian Robinson, killing 15-year-old weeks later

A teenager has pleaded guilty to shooting Commanders running back Brian Robinson in August, and to the killing of a 15-year-old boy in Washington, D.C., weeks later.

The teenage shooter, whose name has not been released, was only 14 at the time he shot Robinson. He admitted in court on Monday that he and a 17-year-old friend decided to carjack Robinson and that when Robinson and the 17-year-old struggled, the 14-year-old shot Robinson twice, once in the knee and once in the hip.

Robinson was injured but the bullets did not do significant damage, and he was back on the field by Week Five.

Weeks after Robinson was shot, a 15-year-old boy named Andre Robertson was shot and killed while sitting on a relative’s porch. The teenage boy who shot Robinson has now pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in that case , according to the Washington Post.

The boy, who has since turned 15, is in the custody of the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services and will be sentenced on March 8.