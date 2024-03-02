Tennessee QB Joe Milton launches 70-yard pass at Combine

Whether Joe Milton has the complete skill set to be an NFL quarterback remains to be seen. But there are no questions about his arm strength.

Milton showed off an incredible arm at the Scouting Combine today.

On his best pass of the day, Milton dropped back to the 10-yard line, gave Mississippi State wide receiver Lideatrick Griffin some time to run downfield, and then launched the ball. It eventually landed in Griffin’s hands at the opposite 20-yard line, 70 yards downfield.

Milton, who will turn 24 on Wednesday, spent three seasons at Michigan and three at Tennessee. He started five games for Michigan and never played particularly well, but he was better at Tennessee, where in his final season he completed 64.5 percent of his passes, threw 20 touchdowns and five interceptions, and also ran for 292 yards and six touchdowns.

If he’s drafted at all Milton will be a late-round project, but he sure does have an NFL arm.