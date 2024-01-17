Terrel Bernard, Gabe Davis listed as out of practice Wednesday

The Bills held a walkthrough practice on Wednesday and they listed eight players as non-participants on their injury report after the session.

Linebacker Terrel Bernard and wide receiver Gabe Davis were part of that group. Bernard injured his ankle against the Steelers on Monday while Davis missed the game due to a knee injury.

Edge rushers Leonard Floyd and Von Miller got rest days. Cornerback Christian Benford (knee), punter Sam Martin (left hamstring), safety Taylor Rapp (calf), and linebacker Baylon Spector (back) also sat out.

Linebacker Tyrel Dodson (shoulder), cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee), and cornerback Taron Johnson (concussion) were listed as limited. Quarterback Josh Allen (neck) and safety Micah Hyde (neck) were full participants.