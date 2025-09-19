 Skip navigation
Terrel Bernard’s game-sealing pick was the result of film study

  
Published September 19, 2025 10:06 AM

Plenty of NFL games come down to a small handful of moments.

Last night, there were two that turned a potential Miami upset into a Buffalo win: (1) Zach Sieler’s inexplicable roughing the punter penalty, which fueled the go-ahead touchdown drive; and (2) Terrel Bernard’s interception of Tua Tagovailoa, as the Dolphins were driving for a late score, down by seven points.

From the first replay, it was obvious based on the way Bernard broke on the ball that he didn’t read Tua’s eyes or otherwise figure it out on the fly. It was a film-study interception.

Basically, the Bills cracked the code on Miami’s tendencies and tells. And the Dolphins failed to self-scout themselves.

Speaking to reporters, Bernard basically confirmed the point.

“It’s honestly something that we had seen on tape,” Bernard said regarding the biggest play of the game. “It’s a common route around the league. But, you know, I want to give a shout out to Al Holcomb, the linebackers coach. He put it on tape a few times. You know, we’ve worked that play, our offense runs that play. And, you know, he basically told me, like, if I see it, go. . . . It’s one of their top quick game concepts.”

Good for the Bills. But bad for the Dolphins. It’s critical for every team to understand the plays they’ve used in the past, and to know when to pull the rug out from under a defense that believes it had diagnosed a given play.

In that spot, for example, the Dolphins could have (and perhaps should have) realized that their game film included too many clues about what would happen. It was an opportunity to pull an okey-doke, with a receiver going to the spot Bernard would vacate when he made the decisive move on the ball, before it was even thrown.

One play. One moment. It’s the payoff for devoting so many hours scouring film for patterns that will, if an offense isn’t careful, repeat themselves.

The Dolphins weren’t careful. The Bills were smart. It’s one of the main reasons Buffalo is now 3-0, and Miami is 0-3.