Terrell Davis says he was unjustly handcuffed, removed from flight

Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis says a false accusation from a United Airlines employee led him to be handcuffed and removed from a plane by law enforcement.

Davis wrote on social media that he was flying on Saturday with his wife and three children when his son asked a flight attendant for ice. When the flight attendant did not respond, Davis says he lightly tapped the attendant’s arm to get his attention, and that the attendant shouted, “Don’t hit me” in response.

Davis says he was confused by the reaction but thought it was over until the flight landed, when the pilot asked all passengers to remain seated while six law enforcement agents boarded the plane, handcuffed Davis and removed him.

Davis says that once he explained to law enforcement what happened, they determined “that this flight attendant was inaccurate in his accusations” and apologized to him and let him go.

Davis says he has not heard anything from United but that his lawyers will be in touch.