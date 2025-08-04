Terrell Williams required medical attention at practice because of dehydration

Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams caused worry at practice Monday when he collapsed on the sideline, requiring medical attention. A stretcher was brought out for Williams, but he was taken off the field on a cart.

The team announced that Williams was dealing with dehydration and is expected to be fine, Matt Geagan of CBS Boston reports.

Williams, 51, took a leave from the team during offseason workouts in May because of an undisclosed medical issue. He still met with the team remotely during his time away, but inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr assumed defensive play-calling duties as he did Monday in Williams’ absence.

Head coach Mike Vrabel hired Williams this spring after the two coached together in Tennessee. Last season, Williams served as the defensive line coach and run game coordinator for the Lions.