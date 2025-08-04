 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nfl_1920.jpg
White to be interim executive director of NFLPA
nbc_pft_stafford_250804.jpg
Stafford is ‘making good progress’ with back issue
nbc_pft_levy_250804.jpg
Former Bills head coach Marv Levy turns 100

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nfl_1920.jpg
White to be interim executive director of NFLPA
nbc_pft_stafford_250804.jpg
Stafford is ‘making good progress’ with back issue
nbc_pft_levy_250804.jpg
Former Bills head coach Marv Levy turns 100

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Terrell Williams required medical attention at practice because of dehydration

  
Published August 4, 2025 03:54 PM

Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams caused worry at practice Monday when he collapsed on the sideline, requiring medical attention. A stretcher was brought out for Williams, but he was taken off the field on a cart.

The team announced that Williams was dealing with dehydration and is expected to be fine, Matt Geagan of CBS Boston reports.

Williams, 51, took a leave from the team during offseason workouts in May because of an undisclosed medical issue. He still met with the team remotely during his time away, but inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr assumed defensive play-calling duties as he did Monday in Williams’ absence.

Head coach Mike Vrabel hired Williams this spring after the two coached together in Tennessee. Last season, Williams served as the defensive line coach and run game coordinator for the Lions.