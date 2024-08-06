Terrion Arnold back at Lions practice after clearing concussion check

Lions first-round pick Terrion Arnold exited the joint practice with the Giants early on Monday after he took a big hit from Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas. But a day later, Arnold was good to go.

Arnold was back on the practice field today for another joint practice with the Giants. Detroit head coach Dan Campbell said Arnold was checked for a concussion and is good to go.

The Lions traded up to take Arnold with the 24th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft and think he will be a starting cornerback from Day One. The top priority for a player with his promise in training camp is just to stay healthy, and fortunately Arnold did.

Video from today’s joint practice showed Arnold getting the better of a fellow first-round rookie, Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers, followed immediately by an on-field fight between Nabers and Detroit’s Kerby Joseph.