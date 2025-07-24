 Skip navigation
Terrion Arnold, Derrick Barnes exit Lions practice early due to injury

  
Published July 24, 2025 12:28 PM

The Lions have a pair of injury concerns coming out of Thursday’s practice, though the severity of each injury is currently unclear.

Detroit announced cornerback Terrion Arnold exited the session early and is being evaluated for a leg injury. Linebacker Derrick Barnes also exited practice early and is being evaluated for a hand injury.

Arnold, a first-round pick in 2024, appeared in 16 games with 15 starts as a rookie, recording 60 total tackles, 10 passes defensed, and a fumble recovery.

Barnes suffered a knee injury early on last season and was sidelined after Detroit’s first three games. He appeared in 16 games with 13 starts in 2023, tallying 81 total tackles with five for loss, five QB hits, and a sack.

Detroit will be back on the practice field on Friday, with head coach Dan Campbell slated to talk to reporters in the morning.