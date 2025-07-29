 Skip navigation
Terrion Arnold left practice with hamstring injury

  
Published July 29, 2025 12:55 PM

The Lions are dealing with a couple of injuries in their starting defensive backfield.

Cornerback Terrion Arnold left Tuesday’s practice early and he’s being evaluated for a hamstring injury. Arnold worked with a trainer on the side of the field rather than head inside for further evaluation, but the team has not offered an official update on his condition.

The Lions were already practicing without safety Kerby Joseph, but they expect to have him back soon.

Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that Joseph is dealing with knee irritation and that the hope is that he will be able to resume practicing after the Hall of Fame Game later this week.