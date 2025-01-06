 Skip navigation
Terrion Arnold questionable to return with foot injury

  
Published January 5, 2025 10:24 PM

The Lions have a slim 10-9 lead over the Vikings in the third quarter, but they are dealing with yet another injury to a key player on defense.

Rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold was carted to the locker room from the sideline with a foot injury and is questionable to return.

He was able to limp off the field with trainers after sustaining the injury early in the third quarter. But reporters on the scene noted that he wasn’t able to put weight on his right leg.

Arnold entered Sunday’s matchup with nine passes defensed and a fumble recovery in 15 games this season.

The Lions also announced defensive lineman Pat O’Connor is questionable to return with a calf injury.

After Detroit quarterback Jared Goff threw an interception on a deep pass intended for Jameson Williams, the Vikings were able to get a 51-yard field goal from Will Reichard to make the score 10-9. Minnesota had failed to get in the end zone on its previous drive with Detroit making another fourth-down stop, even after Cam Akers put the team in scoring position with a 58-yard run.