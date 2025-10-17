 Skip navigation
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons' comments on NFL officials

Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons' comments on NFL officials

Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Terrion Arnold returns to Lions practice

  
Published October 17, 2025 04:44 PM

There were a couple of positive developments on the injury front at Lions practice on Friday.

Cornerback Terrion Arnold took part in practice on a limited basis. Arnold missed last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs with a shoulder injury that was initially feared to be a season-ending one, but further evaluations showed that Arnold would be able to return to action.

Saturday’s injury report will share whether there’s any chance of that happening against the Buccaneers on Monday night.

Defensive lineman D.J. Reader (back) also returned to practice. He was listed as a full participant.

Safety Kerby Joseph (knee), cornerback Avonte Maddox (hamstring), and running back Sione Vaki (groin) remained out of practice. Left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) remained in the limited category while linebacker Zach Cunningham (hamstring) and defensive tackle Alim McNeill (knee) were full participants.