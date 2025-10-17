Terrion Arnold returns to Lions practice

There were a couple of positive developments on the injury front at Lions practice on Friday.

Cornerback Terrion Arnold took part in practice on a limited basis. Arnold missed last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs with a shoulder injury that was initially feared to be a season-ending one, but further evaluations showed that Arnold would be able to return to action.

Saturday’s injury report will share whether there’s any chance of that happening against the Buccaneers on Monday night.

Defensive lineman D.J. Reader (back) also returned to practice. He was listed as a full participant.

Safety Kerby Joseph (knee), cornerback Avonte Maddox (hamstring), and running back Sione Vaki (groin) remained out of practice. Left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) remained in the limited category while linebacker Zach Cunningham (hamstring) and defensive tackle Alim McNeill (knee) were full participants.