Terrion Arnold: Trying to stay positive, return as fast as possible

Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold “wanted to cry” when he heard the initial diagnosis of his shoulder injury, but better news came once he sought out further opinions.

After a report this week that Arnold could miss the rest of the regular season because of the injury, word came that Arnold was told that he’ll have to miss some time but that he should be able to return before the year is out. On Wednesday, Arnold said that his focus is on making that happen sooner rather than later.

“Right now, I’m just trying to stay as positive as possible,” Arnold said, via Benjamin Raven of MLive.com. I feel like with those different opinions and having different people look at it, like my second opinion went very, very well. Like I said, just trying to stay positive on it. . . . I don’t know how many weeks. My body heals fast. But just trying to get on the field with my teammates as fast as possible.”

With Arnold out indefinitely and both D.J. Reed and Khalil Dorsey on injured reserve, the Lions will be stretched thin at corner for the near future. That could lead to the defense taking some lumps, but the prospect of getting healthy in time for the stretch run should keep things from getting too bleak for Detroit.