Terron Armstead, Dolphins working to finalize adjusted contract for 2024

Veteran Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead took some time after the end of the season to decide if he wanted to continue playing and word came in late February that he plans to play another season.

It looks like he will do so on a revised contract. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Armstead and the team are working to finalize an adjusted deal for the 2024 campaign.

Details of the revisions are not known, but Armstead is currently set to make a salary of $13.25 million while carrying a cap number of more than $20.8 million. Any change would likely bring that cap number down, but it could raise the numbers over the final two years of his pact with the team.

Armstead was limited to 10 games due to injuries in 2023 and better health would be a big plus for the Dolphins at any price.

