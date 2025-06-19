Terron Armstead: I’m OK never having to face Jared Verse again

Rams edge rusher Jared Verse said recently that he thinks he has a lot of room to improve on his performance from his rookie season, but one seasoned NFL offensive lineman thinks he’s already pretty hard to handle.

Terron Armstead retired this offseason after spending 12 seasons as a left tackle for the Saints and Dolphins, so he’s seen a lot of pass rushers come and go. Verse was one of them during a 2024 game between the Dolphins and the Rams and Verse was the first player to come to mind when Armstead was asked which players he won’t miss playing against during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“That young boy Jared Verse? I’m cool,” Armstead said. “I’m good, I never gotta see that man again. I’m OK with never seeing that young man again in my life. Bull rush different — Dawg, it’s different. You know that it’s coming, you brace yourself. He’s different. Jared Verse is different. He will be a defensive player of the year one of these days. Mark my words.”

Armstead rounded out his list with more experienced edge defenders like Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby, and Trey Hendrickson. It’s good company for Verse to be in at any point in his career, but a particularly good one when there’s reason to think he’s just scratching the surface of what he’ll do in the NFL.