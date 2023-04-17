Terry McDonough predicts Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill’s tenure will soon end

Former Cardinals executive Terry McDonough isn’t afraid to fight owner Michael Bidwill. And McDonough isn’t backing down in response to the aggressive defense the team has presented on its own behalf.

McDonough sent some pointed comments via text message to Doug Franz, host of the Doug Franz Unplugged Podcast .

“Bidwill’s days of owning the Cardinals will soon be coming to an end , and he has NOBODY to blame but himself and his horrific behavior towards so many people,” McDonough said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “And that is ON the record.”

McDonough’s text message chides Bidwill for attempting to “destroy” the “character” of McDonough, in order to conceal “how truly heinous [his] behavior has been towards pregnant [women], multiple minorities etc.”

“I am not going anywhere ,” McDonough said. “He brought all of this on himself. His biggest mistake is this -- he never thought he was going to be held accountable for his cruel and uncivilized behavior towards many people. His time of owning [an] NFL team is going to come to a quick and abrupt end.”

It’s a bold move by McDonough. And it’s possible if not likely that he’ll be instructed to stop talking by whoever Commissioner Roger Goodell appoints to handle the arbitration case McDonough has filed.

Already, portions of McDonough’s claims have been corroborated by former Cardinals COO Ron Minegar, in comments last week to PFT. It remains to be seen whether other current or former employees will speak out, and whether the NFL will investigate any aspect of the situation, including McDonough’s claim that Bidwill instructed McDonough and former head coach Steve Wilks to communicate with former G.M. Steve Keim during Keim’s five-week suspension for extreme DUI.

For Bidwill, the best outcome would be for the situation to not grow legs, to not attract attention. The more it does, the more likely the league office will send Mary Jo White to start looking for something that she might possibly find.