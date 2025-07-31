Terry McLaurin asks the Commanders to trade him

The contract impasse between the Commanders and wide receiver Terry McLaurin has reached the trade request stage.

McLaurin has asked the Commanders to trade him, according to multiple reports and confirmed by PFT. It’s currently unclear how the Commanders plan to respond to the request.

After initially holding out of training camp, McLaurin reported but was placed on the physically unable to perform list with an ankle injury.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn has indicated he expects McLaurin to be ready to go, both physically and contractually, by the start of the season. But McLaurin obviously doesn’t think the team has moved enough in contract negotiations.

Trade requests are frequently smoothed over by the team meeting the player’s demands for a new contract, so the fact that McLaurin is letting it be known now that he wants out in no way means that he’s actually leaving Washington. But it is an issue facing the Commanders.

McLaurin is heading into the final season of his contract and set to earn a base salary of $15.5 million.