Terry McLaurin, Chase Young limited at Commanders practice

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin and defensive end Chase Young entered the first week of the regular season with questions about their availability due to injuries, but both players were on the field at Wednesday’s practice.

McLaurin was a limited participant in the session with the turf toe injury he’s been dealing with for the last couple of weeks. McLaurin told reporters that he feels confident in the health of his toe and thinks he will be able to play against Arizona without any limitations.

Young has been limited to non-contact work since suffering a stinger in mid-August and he remained limited on Wednesday. He said after the session that he is ready for a full workload, but still needs doctors to clear him.

Wide receiver Dax Milne (groin) did not practice and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) was a full participant.