michaelvick.jpg
Trivia: Who were last two lefty QBs to face off?
dancampbell.jpg
Campbell takes full responsibility for trick play
nbc_pft_buyorsell_251015.jpg
Buy or sell: Teams making the playoffs

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Terry McLaurin is expected to practice this week, but Noah Brown lands on IR

  
Published October 15, 2025 12:43 PM

The Commanders had good news and bad news to share about a pair of injured wide receivers on Wednesday.

Head coach Dan Quinn delivered the good news at his press conference. Terry McLaurin is expected to practice with the team this week after missing the last two games with a quad injury.

There was initially concern that McLaurin would need surgery, but he avoided that outcome and a good practice week could allow him to play in Dallas this Sunday.

The bad news concerned Noah Brown. The Commanders announced that he has been placed on injured reserve.

Quinn said that Brown’s groin injury did not respond well after he returned to practice last week. Brown has missed the last four games and will now have to miss at least the next four before he will be eligible to return to action.

The Commanders filled his roster spot by officially signing defensive end Drake Jackson to the 53-man roster.