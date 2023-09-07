Terry McLaurin upgraded to full participant in Thursday’s practice

It’s looking more like Terry McLaurin will be on the field when the Commanders open the season against the Cardinals.

McLaurin (toe) was upgraded to a full participant in Washington’s Thursday practice. He was limited on Wednesday.

The star receiver has been dealing with a turf toe injury since the second preseason game against the Ravens. He told reporters this week that he thinks he’ll be able to play on Sunday.

Elsewhere on the injury report, Chase Young (neck) was limited for the second day in a row. Receiver Dax Milne (groin) again did not participate. And cornerback Benjamin St. Just (ankle) remained a full participant.