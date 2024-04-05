Terry McLaurin wants to help a rookie develop: “We’ll go as far as the quarterback goes”

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin thinks a big part of his job in 2024 is going to be helping a rookie quarterback adjust to the NFL.

McLaurin said he has no information about which quarterback the Commanders will draft (Jayden Daniels is currently a slight favorite over Drake Maye), but he’ll be ready to work with whoever it is.

“We’ll get one of the elite guys, so I’m just looking forward to whoever they bring in, helping bring them along. Going into my sixth year I know the lay of the land, and anything I can do to help them become acclimated and part of the team, I’m going to do that,” McLaurin said.

McLaurin knows how important the second overall pick in the draft is going to be to the future of the franchise.

“My job when they get here is to help bring him along as well as I can, because we’ll go as far as the quarterback goes,” McLaurin said.

McLaurin has been the Commanders’ leading receiver in all five of his NFL seasons, while catching passes from a list of starting quarterbacks that includes Case Keenum, Dwayne Haskins, Colt McCoy, Alex Smith, Kyle Allen, Taylor Heinicke, Garrett Gilbert, Carson Wentz and Sam Howell. McLaurin would likely have much better career receiving numbers if the Commanders could have found an elite franchise quarterback. It would do a lot for McLaurin’s career if that quarterback could be found in this year’s draft.