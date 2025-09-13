Tests confirm Austin Ekeler’s torn Achilles

Tests confirmed what seemed obvious when Commanders running back Austin Ekeler went down in Thursday night’s game against the Packers.

Ekeler tore his Achilles tendon, per multiple reports, and he will miss the rest of the 2025 season as a result. Ekeler fell without being contacted while running a route during the fourth quarter of the 27-18 Packers win and was helped to the sideline before being carted off the field.

Ekeler posted a message thanking those who have wished him well in the wake of the injury on his Instagram story on Saturday. He had 14 carries for 43 yards and five catches for 38 yards this season.

Seventh-round pick Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Jeremy McNichols, and Chris Rodriguez are now the healthy running backs for Washington.