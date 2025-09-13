 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tests confirm Austin Ekeler’s torn Achilles

  
Published September 13, 2025 12:34 PM

Tests confirmed what seemed obvious when Commanders running back Austin Ekeler went down in Thursday night’s game against the Packers.

Ekeler tore his Achilles tendon, per multiple reports, and he will miss the rest of the 2025 season as a result. Ekeler fell without being contacted while running a route during the fourth quarter of the 27-18 Packers win and was helped to the sideline before being carted off the field.

Ekeler posted a message thanking those who have wished him well in the wake of the injury on his Instagram story on Saturday. He had 14 carries for 43 yards and five catches for 38 yards this season.

Seventh-round pick Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Jeremy McNichols, and Chris Rodriguez are now the healthy running backs for Washington.