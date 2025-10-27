Tests confirm high-ankle sprain for Carson Schwesinger

One member of Cleveland’s talented rookie class is set to miss some time.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, tests confirmed Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday’s loss to the Patriots.

Schwesinger, a second-round pick out of UCLA, leads Cleveland with 64 total tackles. He’s also registered four tackles for loss, three QB hits, a sack, and an interception. He recorded that first interception of his career on Sunday before having to depart the game.

As noted by Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Schwesinger’s sprain is not believed to be major. He’s set to be reevaluated after Cleveland’s Week 9 bye to determine a timeline for return.

The Browns will face the Jets on the road after their break.