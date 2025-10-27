 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_patsrollbrowns_251027.jpg
Maye, Patriots roll again vs. Browns
nbc_pft_buccsvssaints_251027.jpg
Buccaneers’ defense comes through to beat Saints
nbc_pft_arrowsupdown_251027.jpg
Arrow pointing down for integrity of the game

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Tests confirm high-ankle sprain for Carson Schwesinger

  
Published October 27, 2025 12:05 PM

One member of Cleveland’s talented rookie class is set to miss some time.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, tests confirmed Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday’s loss to the Patriots.

Schwesinger, a second-round pick out of UCLA, leads Cleveland with 64 total tackles. He’s also registered four tackles for loss, three QB hits, a sack, and an interception. He recorded that first interception of his career on Sunday before having to depart the game.

As noted by Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Schwesinger’s sprain is not believed to be major. He’s set to be reevaluated after Cleveland’s Week 9 bye to determine a timeline for return.

The Browns will face the Jets on the road after their break.