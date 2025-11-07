 Skip navigation
Tetairoa McMillan questionable, Rico Dowdle set to play for Panthers

  
Published November 7, 2025 12:56 PM

Running back Rico Dowdle is on track to play against the Saints this Sunday, but another injury issue for the team’s offense popped up on Friday.

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan hurt his hamstring on Friday and head coach Dave Canales said that the first-round pick will be listed as questionable to play. McMillan has 41 catches for 558 yards and four touchdowns this season, so his absence would be a significant one as the Panthers try to improve to 6-4 this weekend.

The Panthers are also listing wide receiver Brycen Tremayne (hip) as questionable, so they may be down to Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, Jimmy Horn, and Hunter Renfrow at receiver.

Guard Chandler Zavala (elbow) has been ruled out.