Texans activate DE Darrell Taylor from IR, waive S K’von Wallace

The Texans activated defensive end Darrell Taylor from injured reserve on Tuesday, the team announced.

Taylor went on injured reserve on Nov. 5 with an ankle injury, and he returned to practice Dec. 17.

He missed six games.

Taylor has played four games and has totaled three tackles.

In three seasons with the Seahawks, one with the Bears and this season with the Texans, Taylor has 126 tackles, 24.5 sacks and 43 quarterback hits.

The Texans waived safety K’Von Wallace in a corresponding move.

Wallace played three games, with one start, and recorded nine tackles. He played 108 defensive snaps and 38 on special teams.