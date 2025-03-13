 Skip navigation
49ers remain favored in NFC West after mass exodus
Fields gives Jets flexibility in 2025 NFL Draft
WAS setting offense up for success in offseason

Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Texans agree to one-year deal with Casey Toohill

  
Published March 13, 2025 12:12 AM

The Texans have a one-year agreement with veteran defensive end Casey Toohill, his agency announced Wednesday night.

Toohill, 28, spent last season with the Bills. He played 14 games and totaled 20 tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery and a pass defensed.

The Eagles made Toohill a seventh-round pick in 2020, and he played one game for Philadelphia before his release. The Commanders claimed him.

He stayed with Washington through the 2023 season before leaving for Buffalo.

In his career, Toohill has recorded 100 tackles, eight sacks, 21 quarterback hits and 11 tackles for losses with three forced fumbles.