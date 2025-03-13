Texans agree to one-year deal with Casey Toohill

The Texans have a one-year agreement with veteran defensive end Casey Toohill, his agency announced Wednesday night.

Toohill, 28, spent last season with the Bills. He played 14 games and totaled 20 tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery and a pass defensed.

The Eagles made Toohill a seventh-round pick in 2020, and he played one game for Philadelphia before his release. The Commanders claimed him.

He stayed with Washington through the 2023 season before leaving for Buffalo.

In his career, Toohill has recorded 100 tackles, eight sacks, 21 quarterback hits and 11 tackles for losses with three forced fumbles.