Texans agree to terms with core special teams player Nick Niemann

The Texans are signing linebacker Nick Niemann to a two-year deal with a max value of $6.5 million, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Chargers made Niemann a sixth-round pick in 2021, and he spent his first four seasons with the team.

He has played 64 games with three starts, seeing action on 363 defensive snaps and 1,298 on special teams. He played 80 percent of the special teams snaps last season, on the field for 290 plays.

Niemann has 86 career tackles, including 21 last season.

He also has added an interception and a forced fumble.