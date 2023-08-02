Texans agree to terms with Nick Vannett

The Texans have agreed to terms with veteran tight end Nick Vannett, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

The team worked out Vannett and tight end James O’Shaughnessy on Wednesday, a day after working out and signing former New Patriots tight end Dalton Keene.

Vannett, 30, spent last season with the Saints and Giants, playing nine games with three starts. He totaled six catches for 55 yards.

He also has played for the Seahawks, Steelers and Broncos.

Seattle made him a third-round pick in 2016, and he has 90 receptions for 874 yards and six touchdowns in his career.

The Texans have some injuries at the position. Starter Dalton Schultz is banged up after taking a hit to the side; Brevin Jordan has a strained hamstring; and Teagan Quitoriano pulled a quadriceps during offseason training and is on the physically unable to perform list.

The Texans also have Eric Tomlinson, Andrew Beck, Mason Schreck and Jordan Murray.