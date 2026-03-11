 Skip navigation
Hendrickson could be a 'better outcome' for Ravens
Analyzing factors at play in Crosby trade debacle
Report: Colts, Jones optimistic on reaching deal

NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Hendrickson could be a ‘better outcome’ for Ravens
Analyzing factors at play in Crosby trade debacle
Report: Colts, Jones optimistic on reaching deal

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Texans agree to terms with TE Foster Moreau

  
Published March 11, 2026 05:51 PM

Free agent tight end Foster Moreau has agreed to terms with the Texans, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Moreau, who turns 29 in May, will join a tight ends room that has Dalton Schultz as the starter.

The Saints added Noah Fant to the position to replace Moreau.

Moreau played 11 games for the Saints in 2025 after missing time at the beginning of the season on the physically unable to perform list and at the end of the season with an ankle injury. He caught seven passes for 59 yards.

He spent the past three seasons in New Orleans after signing as a free agent in 2023.

Moreau was with the Raiders for his first four seasons.

He has appeared in 104 games in his seven seasons, making 151 receptions for 1,722 yards and 18 touchdowns.