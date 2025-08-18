 Skip navigation
Texans agree to terms with WR Juwann Winfree

  
Published August 18, 2025 06:43 PM

The Texans are signing wide receiver Juwann Winfree, according to his agent, Mike McCartney.

The Texans worked out Winfree and wide receiver Cornell Powell on Monday, with the trade of wide receiver John Metchie to the Eagles becoming official.

Winfree, 26, entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Broncos in 2019. He played three games as a rookie, spending most of the season on injured reserve.

He then went to the Packers for three seasons before landing with the Colts in 2023.

In his career, Winfree has nine receptions for 75 yards.