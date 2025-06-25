Texans announce 2025 camp schedule, will spend time at The Greenbrier

For a few days in training camp, the Texans will try to beat the Houston heat by holding practice away from home.

The Texans announced on Wednesday that they will spend Aug. 4-7 at The Greenbrier in Sulphur Springs, WV. A popular training camp destination for teams across the league, this will be the third time the Texans have gone to The Greenbrier for summer practices. They also went in 2017 and 2018.

The team will go from West Virginia to Minneapolis to play a preseason game against the Vikings.

Back at home, the Texans will host seven open practices at their facility in Houston, beginning on Saturday, July 26. While practice is free to attend, fans will need to register for a ticket via the team’s website.

Houston will host Carolina for a joint practice on Aug. 14 that is open to the public.

The Texans will also practice with the Lions in Michigan on Aug. 21 ahead of the preseason game between the two teams.