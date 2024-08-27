Texans announce their moves to get to 53 players

The Texans announced a series of moves to get to 53 players.

They placed linebacker Christian Harris and defensive tackle Kurt Hinish on injured reserve/designated to return. The players will miss four games before becoming eligible to return.

Safety Brandon Hill and quarterback Case Keenum went on season-ending injured reserve. They can only return this season if the Texans waive them with an injury settlement.

Defensive end Dylan Horton will begin the season on the reserve/non-football illness list, and defensive end Denico Autry is on the reserve/suspended list.

The Texans waived defensive tackle McTelvin Agim, linebacker Tarique Barnes, defensive end Solomon Byrd, wide receiver Quintez Cephus, offensive guard Dieter Eiselen, defensive end Malik Fisher, defensive end Ali Gaye, fullback Troy Hairston, defensive tackle Marcus Harris, wide receiver Johnny Johnson III, cornerback Troy Pride, wide receiver Ben Skowronek, running back J.J. Taylor, linebacker Max Tooley and offensive tackle Kilian Zierer.

They released fullback Nick Bawden, fullback Andrew Beck, quarterback Tim Boyle, wide receiver Noah Brown, offensive tackle Cameron Erving, cornerback Mike Ford, offensive tackle Charlie Heck, cornerback CJ Henderson, safety Lonnie Johnson Jr., cornerback Desmond King II, linebacker Jacob Phillips, offensive guard Chris Reed, offensive tackle David Sharpe and cornerback D’Angelo Ross.

They waived/injured running back Jawhar Jordan, defensive end Pheldarius Payne and tight end Teagan Quitoriano.