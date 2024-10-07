Texans call Nico Collins week-to-week with hamstring injury

It looks like the Texans will have to go without wide receiver Nico Collins in Week Six.

Collins left Sunday’s win over the Bills with a hamstring injury and he was initially called day-to-day in terms of when he’d be able to play again. On Monday, though, head coach DeMeco Ryans changed that timeline.

“Nico, he’s in good spirits,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “With the hamstring, it tends to be a couple weeks for a hamstring so we’ll evaluate that on a week-to-week basis.”

Collins leads the league with 567 receiving yards and is tied for third with 32 catches, so his absence would be a significant one for Houston. The Texans will be in New England on Sunday and they’ll travel to Green Bay in Week Seven.