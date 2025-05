The Texans have added a young player to their defense.

Via the NFL’s daily transaction wire, Houston has claimed linebacker Jackson Woodard off of waivers.

Woodard, 22, had signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent. But he was waived from the club this week.

After starting his college career at Arkansas, Woodard transferred to UNLV for the 2023 season. He was a two-time first-team All-Mountain West selection and was the conference’s defensive player of the year in 2024.