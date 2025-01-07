 Skip navigation
Texans designate TE Teagan Quitoriano to return from IR

  
Published January 7, 2025 03:58 PM

The Texans designated tight end Teagan Quitoriano to return from injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

It opens a 21-day practice window for Quitoriano, who injured his knee in a Week 12 loss to the Titans.

Quitoriano missed the final five regular-season games and ended his third season playing 102 offensive snaps and 49 on special teams in seven games. He has no stats.

During the portion of practice open to the media, cornerback Jeff Okudah was practicing as he seeks to return from a concussion, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports. Linebacker Christian Harris (ankle) and edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. (hand) also were on the practice field.

Defensive end Denico Autry (knee) and offensive guard Shaq Mason (knee) were among the players not on the practice field.