Texans G.M. Nick Caserio vehemently denies he has interest in returning to Patriots

General Manager Nick Caserio turned the Texans into an overnight, three-year success story.

After a draft that included quarterback C.J. Stroud, edge rusher Will Anderson, receiver Tank Dell and linebacker Henry To’oTo’o, the Texans surprised everyone by winning the AFC South.

A recent report suggested Caserio would be interested in a return to New England, where he served as the Patriots’ longtime director of player personnel.

Caserio dismissed that idea Tuesday on SportsRadio 610.

“Yeah, I’m going to try to hold my tongue here a little bit,” Caserio said, not holding his tongue at all, “but I would just say: This time of year there are a lot of things that are said, and anybody that makes a jackass statement — that they either know me or ‘trust me, you can rely on this information,’ — honestly is totally off-base. Those that really know me, know how I operate and what I’m about. Other than SportsRadio 610, I’m not really a big media person. I focus on the things I can control, not worry about some offhanded statements made out of left field that quite frankly have zero validity. Whoever these reporters are that make these ridiculous statements, maybe you want to talk to me about it first before putting information out there that has zero basis.”

Caserio called the offseason hiring cycle and the lead up to the draft as “silly season.”

“It happens every year, whether it’s during the January-February cycle when you have coaching changes, [or] whether it’s around the draft,” Caserio said.

The report, frankly, doesn’t make any sense.

The Texans are in much better shape than the Patriots are, so why would Caserio want to leave when he’s finally got the team headed in the right direction? And the Patriots, considering how the Caserio move to Houston went down, will look elsewhere if they have a G.M. search.