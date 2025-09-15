Texans have general moment of silence for “all victims of violence and natural disasters”

One of the NFL’s storylines for Week 2 was created by the league, given its position that for, all Sunday and Monday games, the home teams would decide whether to replicate the mandated Green Bay moment of silence acknowledging last week’s assassination of Charlie Kirk.

On Monday night, the Texans opted not to specifically mention Kirk, but to have a broader moment of silence within 30 minutes or so prior to the commencement of the Tampa Bay-Houston game.

“Ladies and gentlemen,” the P.A. announcer said during a statement that was televised by the ESPN pregame show, “we are asking all fans to join us in a moment of silence to honor all victims of violence and natural disasters across the country. It is our hope that together we can end all forms of violence.”

Texas was the site of horrendous flash flooding in July 2025, which killed at least 125 people.

On Sunday, six of the 13 games included moments of silence mentioning Kirk. Seven did not. The Raiders host the Chargers later tonight to conclude Week 2.