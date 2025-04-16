Texans host DT Kenneth Grant for pre-draft visit

The Texans are wrapping up the pre-draft visit period by meeting with defensive tackle Kenneth Grant.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that the former Michigan star is in Houston for a meeting with the team on Wednesday.

Grant played a key role on the Michigan defensive line during their national title run in 2023 and he was voted a third-team All-American during his final season with the Wolverines. Grant was also second-team All-Big Ten in each of the last two years.

Grant had 61 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, an interception and three forced fumbles for Michigan over the last two seasons.