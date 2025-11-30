Texans lead Colts 10-6 at halftime

The Texans had a chance to pad their 10-6 lead on the final possession of the first half. Houston, though, looked as if it had no real plan for what it wanted to do after getting the ball back with 1:51 left and two timeouts.

The Texans faced a fourth-and-2 at the Colts 47 on the final play, and C.J. Stroud’s Hail Mary fell incomplete, woefully short of the end zone.

Thus, Houston leads 10-6 at halftime.

Stroud, who missed the past three games with a concussion, is 13-of-22 for 153 yards and a pick. His interception led to the Colts’ only points. Stroud overthrew Xavier Hutchinson, and Colts safety Cam Bynum intercepted it at the Houston 42.

The Colts reached the end zone in three plays, with Daniel Jones hitting Alec Pierce for a 19-yard touchdown. Michael Badgley missed the extra point off the upright.

The Texans responded with an eight-play, 67-yard drive as Nick Chubb capped it with a 4-yard touchdown run.

Nico Collins has four catches for 69 yards, and Chubb has 22 yards rushing on four carries.

Jones began 1-of-5 for 2 yards but finished 8-of-14 for 116 yards and a touchdown. It was his 12th consecutive game with a passing touchdown. He is playing a fibula injury but has taken only one sack.

The Colts have outgained the Texans 186 to 151, but turned it over on downs at the Houston 9 when tight end Tyler Warren mishandled the snap on fourth down. The Colts intercepted Stroud on the next play, though.