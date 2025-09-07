Texans lead Rams 9-7 at halftime

The Texans and Rams have a defensive battle going in Los Angeles as the teams combined for 244 yards and 16 points in the first half.

The Texans lead 9-7 on three field goals from Ka’imi Fairbairn, who was good from 51, 45 and 53. His final kick of the half came on the final play after C.J. Stroud led Houston 42 yards in five plays. Stroud had a 14-yard scramble out of bounds to stop the clock with 3 seconds left in the half after three plays earlier throwing a 23-yard pass to Xavier Hutchinson.

Stroud is 8-of-13 for 86 yards and has run for 27 yards on four carries. He has completed a pass to six different receivers. Nick Chubb has seven carries for 31 yards.

The Rams, who had 32 yards on their first three drives, marched 65 yards in nine plays to take their first lead with 53 seconds left in the half. Kyren Williams scored on a 1-yard run on fourth down as the Texans nearly stopped the Rams on four tries inside the 10.

Williams has nine carries for 31 yards, and Matthew Stafford is 8-of-14 for 73 yards.

Puka Nacua, who briefly went into the training room after an illegal hit from Henry To’oTo’o, has five catches for 66 yards. He is playing with a cut over his right eye.