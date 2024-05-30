Texans OC Bobby Slowik: Offseason moves take all limits off of our offense

Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik got some new pieces to work with this offseason and he shared his thoughts about the impact they’ll have on the unit on Thursday.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs and running back Joe Mixon have joined an offense that welcomes back quarterback C.J. Stroud, running back Dameon Pierce, tight end Dalton Schultz, and wide receivers Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and John Metchie. Slowik said that having all of those pieces along with continuity on the offensive line leaves the Texans in position to try to win games in any way they need from week to week.

“It takes all limits off whatever you feel you need to do to win a game,” Slowik said, via Shaun Bijani of SportsRadio610. “If we feel like we gotta throw it deep to win a game, we can do that. If we gotta throw it short to win a game, we can do that. If we gotta run the ball 30 times to win a game, we feel we can do that. It just enables and empowers all of us to really do whatever’s necessary that given week to beat that opponent in front of us.”

The Texans have embraced the higher expectations that come with last year’s division title and this year’s additions, but it will be quite a while before we know whether they’re able to live up to them.