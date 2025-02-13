 Skip navigation
Texans OC Nick Caley: C.J. Stroud has the it factor

  
Published February 13, 2025 04:54 PM

Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley opened his introductory press conference on Thursday by fielding a question about what kind of offensive scheme he plans to install in Houston.

Caley said “it’s not gonna be my spin” because “we’re not pounding a square peg into a round hole.” Caley said the scheme is going to built around the strengths of the team’s players and one player in particular will be central to that construction.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud was described as a “tremendous talent” before Caley dove a little deeper in what he likes about the 2023 first-round pick.

“He can spin it,” Caley said. “He throws the ball — he’s an accurate thrower of the football. He’s a natural thrower of the football. He’s instinctive. He’s got the it factor. He’s a warrior in terms of his competitiveness and I’ve admired him dating back to his college days. I’m really, really excited to have an opportunity to work with him.”

Caley is in Houston because Stroud and the Texans offense took a noticeable step backward after his outstanding rookie season. A quick turnaround would go a long way toward keeping the Texans at the top of the division.