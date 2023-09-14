 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

NFL: Preseason-Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers
Jerry Jeudy upgraded to full participant on Thursday
NFL: Preseason-Carolina Panthers at New York Giants
D.J. Chark has second consecutive limited practice
Buffalo Bills v New York Jets
Stefon Diggs responds to Bills reporter’s criticism captured on a hot microphone

Recent Clips

nbc_simms_dolpat_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_combro_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Commanders vs. Broncos
nbc_simms_raibil_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Raiders vs. Bills

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

NFL: Preseason-Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers
Jerry Jeudy upgraded to full participant on Thursday
NFL: Preseason-Carolina Panthers at New York Giants
D.J. Chark has second consecutive limited practice
Buffalo Bills v New York Jets
Stefon Diggs responds to Bills reporter’s criticism captured on a hot microphone

Recent Clips

nbc_simms_dolpat_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_combro_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Commanders vs. Broncos
nbc_simms_raibil_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Raiders vs. Bills

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans OC says C.J. Stroud showed pocket passing, accuracy, athleticism in Week 1

  
Published September 14, 2023 04:47 PM

Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik says that in his first NFL game, quarterback C.J. Stroud showed why Houston made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Slowik said that Stroud, who completed 28 of 44 passes for 242 yards and also ran four times for 20 yards, ran the gamut of skills that NFL teams look for in a quarterback.

“For a young quarterback, he’s very functional from the pocket, which is rare, and he has elite accuracy, the ball goes where he wants it to go,” he said. “I think he’s shown in the NFL, in one game, that he has more athleticism than a lot of people gave him credit for.”

Still, Stroud struggled plenty in Sunday’s season-opening loss to the Ravens, taking five sacks and losing a fumble in a game in which the Texans’ offense was limited to just three field goals. Houston needs him to be better in Week Two, when he faces the Colts and another talented but still developing young quarterback in Anthony Richardson.