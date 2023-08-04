Texans put OL Scott Quessenberry on IR, sign OL DJ Scaife

The Texans announced a pair of roster moves involving offensive linemen on Friday morning.

They placed Scott Quessenberry on injured reserve and signed DJ Scaife to their 90-man roster.

A report on Thursday said Quessenberry tore his ACL and MCL during practice this week. He started 16 games at center for the team last season and second-round pick Juice Scruggs is set to be the starter at that position this year.

Scaife went undrafted out of Miami earlier this year and signed with the Dolphins. He was claimed off of waivers by the Packers in May, so the Texans are his third NFL stop in a short period of time.