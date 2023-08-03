Report: Scott Quessenberry out for season with torn ACL, MCL

Texans starting center Scott Quessenberry tore the anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament in his left knee, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Quessenberry will undergo surgery and spend the season on injured reserve.

He was carted off the field during practice, and an MRI determined the severity of the damage.

Quessenberry signed a one-year, $2.1 million contract to return this season after starting all but one game last season. He joined the team last year on a one-year deal, becoming the third Quessenberry brother to play for the Texans after David and Paul.

Rookie center Juice Scruggs, a second-round selection from Penn State, will assume the starting job with Quessenberry sidelined for the season.