Texans put TE Cade Stover on IR

The Texans won’t have tight end Cade Stover for at least the next four games.

Stover was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday. Stover suffered a foot injury during the Week 1 loss to the Rams. He had four catches for 22 yards in the game.

The Texans filled the open roster spot by signing tight end Harrison Bryant off of their practice squad. Bryant joined the Texans in a trade with the Eagles involving wide receiver John Metchie this summer and signed to the practice squad after failing to make the cut to 53 players.

Dalton Schultz is the top tight end on the depth chart for the Texans.