nbc_pft_dan_quinn_250910v2.jpg
Quinn has leg up given experience with Parsons
nbc_pft_aj_brown_250910.jpg
Eagles must get Brown more in the mix
nbc_pft_eagles_chiefs_250910.jpg
Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch slated Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Texans put TE Cade Stover on IR

  
Published September 10, 2025 04:30 PM

The Texans won’t have tight end Cade Stover for at least the next four games.

Stover was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday. Stover suffered a foot injury during the Week 1 loss to the Rams. He had four catches for 22 yards in the game.

The Texans filled the open roster spot by signing tight end Harrison Bryant off of their practice squad. Bryant joined the Texans in a trade with the Eagles involving wide receiver John Metchie this summer and signed to the practice squad after failing to make the cut to 53 players.

Dalton Schultz is the top tight end on the depth chart for the Texans.