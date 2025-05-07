 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pickenstradedetailsv2_250507.jpg
How have WRs who have left the Steelers done?
tyreek_hill.jpg
Hill excludes Tagovailoa from top-five NFL QBs
nbc_pft_jasongarrett_250507.jpg
Garrett: How Prescott will impact Pickens’ success

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pickenstradedetailsv2_250507.jpg
How have WRs who have left the Steelers done?
tyreek_hill.jpg
Hill excludes Tagovailoa from top-five NFL QBs
nbc_pft_jasongarrett_250507.jpg
Garrett: How Prescott will impact Pickens’ success

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans re-sign DT Foley Fatukasi

  
Published May 7, 2025 10:20 AM

The Texans have brought back one of their key defensive players.

Per Jonathan M Alexander of the Houston Chronicle, defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi has re-signed with Houston.

Fatukasi, 30, started 11 games for the Texans last season. He registered 24 total tackles with four tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, and three quarterback hits. He was on the field for 46 percent of defensive snaps in games played.

A Jets sixth-round pick in 2018, Fatukasi has appeared in 86 games with 63 starts for New York, Jacksonville, and Houston.