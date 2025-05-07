Texans re-sign DT Foley Fatukasi

The Texans have brought back one of their key defensive players.

Per Jonathan M Alexander of the Houston Chronicle, defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi has re-signed with Houston.

Fatukasi, 30, started 11 games for the Texans last season. He registered 24 total tackles with four tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, and three quarterback hits. He was on the field for 46 percent of defensive snaps in games played.

A Jets sixth-round pick in 2018, Fatukasi has appeared in 86 games with 63 starts for New York, Jacksonville, and Houston.