Texans re-sign Ka’imi Fairbairn to three-year deal

The Texans are keeping their kicker around.

According to multiple reports, Houston has re-signed Ka’imi Fairbairn to a three-year deal worth $15.9 million. He was slated to become an unrestricted free agent next week.

Fairbairn has been one of the league’s most accurate kickers over the last two seasons. After connecting on 29-of-31 field goals in 2022, he was 27-of-28 in 2023. His only miss came from longer than 50 yards.

Fairbairn also hit 21-of-22 extra points in 12 games in 2023.

Entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016, Fairbairn has spent his entire career with the Texans. He’s hit 87.1 percent of his career field goals and 92.4 percent of extra points.